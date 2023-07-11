Training of Trainers program organizes at National Law University, Lucknow

Under Department of Justice’s Pan India Legal Literacy & Legal Awareness Program, National Law University (NLU) New Delhi hosted a 3-day Training of Trainers program from 6-8th July 2023 at Dr R.M.L NLU Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. 45 participants from 16 districts attended the session.



During the training 10 sessions were held, led by Prof. B.B. Pande, Adv. Abha Singhal Joshi, Adv. Renu Mishra, Dr. K.A. Pandey, Dr. Aparajita Bhatt, & Mr. Chamkaur Singh who deliberated on various socio-legal issues ranging from Gender-Based Violence to Cyber Crimes, and Safeguards provided under the law.



