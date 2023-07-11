11th Report on States/Union Territories performance on CPGRAMS released by DARPG for the month of June, 2023

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) released the Centralized Public Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) monthly report for States for June, 2023. The said report provides a detailed analysis of types and categories of public grievances and the nature of disposal. This is the 11th report on States/Union Territories Government published by DARPG.

A total of 62,929 Grievances were Redressed by State/UTs in June, 2023. This has meant that the pendency reduced to 1,88,275 grievances across the States/UTs Governments.

From May, 2023, onwards, DARPG has initiated the process of rankings States/UTs on the basis of their performance on CPGRAMS portal. Presently, DARPG ranks States/UTs across 4 categories, i.e. North Eastern States, Union Territories, with two other categories for States being bifurcated based on the number of receipt of grievances. This ranking is part of the endeavour of Government of India to assist the States/UTs to review and streamline their Grievance Redressal System, and have a comparative assessment with other States/UTs. The Grievance Redressal Index includes 2 dimensions and 4 indicators. The initiation of rankings is part of the DARPG’s effort to improve the grievance redressal and delivery amongst States/UTs, and in line with the recommendations of the 127th Parliamentary Standing Committee which recommended that DARPG should monitor the effective redressal of grievances in the North Eastern States.

The rankings are based on the performance of States/UTs across the two dimensions (quality and timely disposal of grievances) for the period of 01.01.2023 to 30.06.2023. The top 3 performers among States/UTs across 4 categories are as shown below:

S. No. Group States/UTs Rank 1 Rank 2 Rank 3 1 Group A North-Eastern States Sikkim Assam Arunachal Pradesh 2 Group B Union Territories Lakshadweep Andaman & Nicobar Ladakh 3 Group C States with grievances >= 17500 Uttar Pradesh Jharkhand Madhya Pradesh 4 Group D States with grievances <17500 Telangana Chhattisgarh Kerala

Government of Sikkim tops the ranking among the North Eastern States with a score of 66.70%, followed by the Government of Assam with a score of 57.45% and Government of Arunachal Pradesh with a score of 52.30%. Sikkim has disposed 173 grievances with an average closing time of 43 days from January to June, 2023.

Government of Lakshadweep tops the ranking among the Union Territories with a score of of 70.41% followed by the Government of Andaman & Nicobar with a score of 64.55% and Government of Ladakh with a score of 55.25%. Lakshadweep has disposed 181 grievances with an average closing time of 14 days to emerge as the topper of this group.

Government of Uttar Pradesh tops the ranking among States with more than 17,500 grievances with a score of 63.90%, followed by the Government of Jharkhand with a score of 48.95% and Government of Madhya Pradesh with a score of 43.53%. Uttar Pradesh has disposed 1,23,633 grievances with an average closing time of 24 days to emerge as the topper of this group.

Government of Telangana tops the rankings in States with less than 17,500 grievances with a score of 74.44% followed by the Government of Chhattisgarh with a score 57.50% and Government of Kerala with a score of 52.16%. Telangana has disposed 3,043 grievances with an average closing time of 7 days to emerge as the topper of this group.

The report also brings out the deliberations made during the meeting between Secretary, DARPG, Shri V. Srinivas and Chief Secretary of Jammu & Kashmir on 23rd June, 2023. The objective of the meeting was to assess the status of grievance disposal in the Union Territory (UT) on Central Government grievance portal CPGRAMS as well as Jammu & Kashmir government grievance portal JKIGRAMS. The Nodal Officers across the UT also attended the meeting.

Some key highlights of the 11th CPGRAMS Report are as below:

PG Cases

In June, 2023, 56334 PG cases were received for the States/UTs and 62929 PG cases were redressed

For States/UTs, as on 30 th June, 2023, there exists a pendency of 188275 PG cases

For the 10 th month in a row, the monthly disposal crossed 50 thousand cases in States/UTs

month in a row, the monthly disposal crossed 50 thousand cases in States/UTs Government of Uttar Pradesh has received the maximum number of grievances in June, 2023 with the number standing at 20470 grievances and disposed the maximum number of grievances with the number standing at 22168 grievances

32 States/UTs have their Average Closing Time of grievances more than the Standard Redressal Time of 30 days

Pendency

20 States/UTs have more than 1000 pending grievances as on 30 th June, 2023

PG Officers