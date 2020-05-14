13 new #COVID19 cases identified today in #Kendrapara district, #Odisha’s tally rises to 624 

Kendrapada: 13 new cases have been identified today in  Kendrapara district. Odisha’s tally rises to 624 . All Surat returnees living in quarantine centres of Mahakalpara, Kendrapara & Kanika block. They have been shifted to hospital. No need to panic informed District Collector .

