13 new #COVID19 cases identified today in #Kendrapara district, #Odisha’s tally rises to 624 

Kendrapada: 13 new cases have been identified today in Kendrapara district. Odisha’s tally rises to 624 . All Surat returnees living in quarantine centres of Mahakalpara, Kendrapara & Kanika block. They have been shifted to hospital. No need to panic informed District Collector .

13 new cases have been identified today in kendrapara district. All Surat returnees living in quarantine centres of Mahakalpara, kendrapara and kanika block… they have no interaction with public. They have been shifted to hospital. No need to panic — Collector Kendrapara🇮🇳 (@dmkendrapara) May 14, 2020

Related

comments