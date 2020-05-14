Odisha to increase #COVID19 testing capacity to 15000 a day,  testing to begin at #Balangir, #Koraput , #Baripada

Bhubneswar: Odisha govt has proposed to increase bed count for patients & COVID tests to 10000 a day. ICMR has already given a green signal to begin testing at pvt labs. Testing to begin at Bolangir, Koraput & Baripada on May 16, May 23 & May 31, respectively says State Health Minister Naba Das.

In the inter-ministerial meeting it was decided to increase the Covid-19 testing capacity to 15000 a day. It should be noted that earlier chief minister Naveen Patnaik ordered the health department to increase the state’s capacity to conduct Covid-19 tests by more than fourfold. Patnaik directed health officials to increase the per-day Covid-19 testing capacity of Odisha to 15,000 from 3,500 now as more migrant workers tested positive after their return to Odisha. Patnaik asked his officials to ramp up testing facilities in Baripada, Balasore, Koraput and Bolangir districts, from where the most number of new cases have been reported. A large number of the returning migrant workers would need to be tested to prevent the further spread of Covid-19 .

