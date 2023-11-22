10th Kalinga Literary Festival to be held on February 9,10,1 2024 at Temple City Bhubaneswar, Confluence of Ancient Narratives and Wisdom with 21st Century

Bhubaneswar: February 9-11, 2024 – The temple city of Bhubaneswar is poised to unfurl the timeless sagas of “Legends of Ancient Bharat and Beyond: Inspiring Lived Experience in the 21st Century.” At the esteemed Swosti Premium, the Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) is humbly set to embark on its 10th edition, knitting together a mosaic of diverse literary forms ranging from poetry and politics to art and athletics.

The Festival’s beating heart, themed “Legends of Ancient Bharat and Beyond,” will pulse with the collective rhythm of over 300 esteemed speakers, including poets, musicians, artists, and performers. In a reverent celebration of our shared heritage, the festival aims to rekindle the flame of inspiration from our ancestors’ wisdom, demonstrating its profound relevance in today’s world.

The Pulse of the Festival:

At the KLF, every thread of conversation weaves into the rich fabric of India’s storied past, celebrating not only the diversity of our cultural expression but also the unifying power of our stories. With sessions ranging from democracy to digital revolutions, and from cultural nationalism to climate justice, the festival promises to be a kaleidoscope of thought-provoking dialogue.

Luminaries in Attendance:

Over the course of three transformative days, the Kalinga Literary Festival will weave a tapestry of themes celebrating the intricate relationships between literature and liberty, the ethos of a republic, the kaleidoscope of cultural diversity, and the pillars of social equity. In sessions that promise to illuminate minds, discussions will range from the foundations of democracy and the resonances of cultural nationalism to the vibrant voices of Generation Y. Deliberations in Indian languages, examinations of the publishing industry, and reveries in mythology will be complemented by dialogues on media influence, market dynamics, and the representation of children, women, and transgender individuals in literature. We will explore the roles of citizen engagement, the impact of cinema, the vitality of sports, the importance of ethics, the face of discrimination, the narratives of revolutions, and the pathways to peacebuilding, conflict resolution, and harmony.

Esteemed literary figures such as Bibek Debroy, Amish Tripathi, Sitakanta Mohapatra, Pratibha Ray, Ramakanta Rath, Paramita Satapathy, Arundhathi Subramaniam, Uday Prakash, K.R Meera, Yatindra Mishra, Hindol Sengupta, Milee Ashwarya, Milee Ashwarya , Yatish Kumar, Yashpal Sharma, Maria Goretti, Koral Dashgupta, Nila Madhab Panda, and Sandeep Bamzai, others, will grace the festival, bringing with them a symphony of ideas that promises to resonate with audiences. As we embrace the literary brilliance from across the globe, including Nepal, Sri Lanka, Japan, and beyond, the KLF will reverberate with the echoes of myriad voices and perspectives. Additionally, the festival will be a crucible for new thought, with over 30 new literary works and scholarly monographs unveiled to the world.

In a celebration of heritage and the environment, delegates and speakers will have the unique chance to thread through the annals of time on the Mystic Walk or to lend a hand towards greening our future through collaborative plantations. These experiences, together with the Mystic Mic, will allow festivalgoers to engage with the narrative soul of Bhubaneswar and partake in the lyrical dialogue between nature and culture.

The festival also extends into the visual realm with the Kalinga Art Festival, a consecrated space where artists are invited to commune with the festival’s ethos, showcasing their work in alignment with the central theme. In partnership with local cycling clubs, the festival facilitates an opportunity for delegates to meander through the living canvas of Bhubaneswar, an amalgamation of ancient majesty and contemporary design, thereby experiencing the city’s narrative of historical reverence and urban foresight in its full glory.

Enriching Experiences:

Delving deeper into the cultural ethos, the festival will offer Mystic Walks and cycling tours through Bhubaneswar’s ancient heart juxtaposed against its urban expanse. The Kalinga Art Festival will be a visual symphony, harmonizing the aesthetic essence of the festival’s theme.

A Beacon of Hope and Resilience:

“Within the heart of the 10th Edition of the Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF), we engage with ‘Legends of Ancient Bharat and Beyond: Inspiring Lived Experience in the 21st Century,’ a theme that is particularly poignant as India emerges as a pivotal global power,” reflects Mr. Rashmi Ranjan Parida, the founder director of KLF. “We are profoundly honored to welcome a galaxy of renowned scholars, authors and writers. The theme underscores the relevance of India’s rich historical narratives in shaping a contemporary society that stands on the cusp of global leadership, driven by the ethos of its ancient wisdom and philosophical depth.”

Mr. Parida articulates the significance of this year’s theme, “As India ascends in its role as a global beacon, the legends of our ancient past offer more than just stories; they present a compass for ethical leadership, inclusive progress, and innovative thought. Our festival’s theme invites us to delve into these lived experiences that resonate with today’s challenges and triumphs, crafting a future informed by the lessons of the past.”

He further elaborates on the essence of the festival, “The 10th Edition heralds a renaissance of hope and the indomitable spirit of resurgence. The KLF’s comeback is a testament to our collective resilience and the enduring power of rise. We have convened an exceptional cadre of global literary talents, reflecting the diversity and richness of thought that KLF has always championed. This spectacular congregation of literary virtuosos is more than an event; it is a vibrant celebration of the literary spirit that we are thrilled to revive in the historical and spiritual enclave of Bhubaneswar. Here, at KLF, we do not just recount history; we aspire to inspire the architects of tomorrow’s history with the spirit of our timeless legends.”

About the Kalinga Literary Festival:

Kalinga Literary Festival celebrates the vibrant spirit of India and its rich literary heritage, fostering dialogues that resonate with people from every walk of life. Since 2013, it has become a sanctuary for the free exchange of ideas, welcoming thousands to the shared love of literature and the arts.

In the festival’s symphony of voices, we find our own uplifted — in celebration, in contemplation, and in the humble pursuit of wisdom that transcends time. The Kalinga Literary Festival beckons you to be a part of this grand narrative — to listen, to speak, and to be inspired.