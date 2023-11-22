National

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in ‘Sant Mirabai Janmotsav’ in Mathura

By OdAdmin

New Delhi: Prime Minister  Narendra Modi will participate in ‘Sant Mirabai Janmotsav’ – a programme being organised to celebrate the 525th Birth Anniversary of Sant Mirabai in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh on 23rd November, 2023 at around 4:30 PM. Prime Minister will also release a commemorative stamp and coin in honour of Sant Mira Bai. He will also attend the cultural programme organised on the occasion. The programme will also mark the initiation of year-long programmes in the memory of Sant Mirabai.

Sant Mirabai is known for her devotion to Lord Krishna. She composed many hymns and verses, which are popular even today.

 

