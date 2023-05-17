10th International Art of Giving Day Celebrated World Wide

Bhubaneswar: The 10th Anniversary celebration of “International Day of Art of Giving (AOG) Day” was observed worldwide on Wednesday through various events and activities. The innovative AOG concept was launched on 17th May 2013 by eminent philanthropist and educationist Dr. Achyuta Samanta to spread the message of cooperation, happiness, peace and harmony across the world. The theme for this year is ‘Helping the Help’.

The followers, well-wishers and fans of AOG celebrated the Day across 350 locations in 20 countries across six continents. Besides, the followers and well-wishers of AOG commemorated the day in 3500 locations in 29 states, 4 UTIs and 200 cities and towns in India.

In Odisha, AOG Day was celebrated at 10,000 locations in 30 districts, 10 major cities and towns, over 300 blocks and more than 5000 Gram Panchayats of Odisha.

A special event was organised here and service providers from various fields, who have made a mark in society through their generous acts, were felicitated with the AoG Hero Award. They are Dr Shankar Ramchandani of Sambalpur District who charges only Rs 1 as a visiting fee; Abharani Choudhury, Secretary Odisha Patita Udhhar Samiti; Ranjita Rath, the Multipurpose Health Supervisor of Jajpur District; Silabati Pradhan, Asha Worker of Kandhamal District; Amarnath Mahanta, Ambulance Driver from Keonjhar District and Feroze Mohammed, Traffic Police of the Police Commissionerate.

Speaking at the event, R Balakrishnan, Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister of Odisha described Art of Giving is nothing the “heart of giving”. He said that AOG is a matter connected to fairness and it is important for individuals, society and the country.

Higher Education Secretary Bishnupada Sethi said AOG had become a solid movement while President of Sriram Temple, Unit-2 Bhubaneswar Swami Ram Narayan Das said Dr Samanta has awakened amongst us the happiness that can be gained through AOG.

Dr Samanta said that people of Odisha should be proud of the fact that this thought process originated from this state. He said AOG event has been organised across the globe.