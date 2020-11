Bhubaneswar: One of the separated conjoined twins, dies while undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.This is informed by the medical’s emergency officer Bhubanananda Maharana.

The twins were separated in AIIMS New Delhi in Oct 2017. After 2 years follow up treatment there, they were shifted to SCB Cuttack in Sept 2019.

