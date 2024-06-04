Zupee joins forces with Gurugram Cyber Police to promote cyber security awareness

Gurugram, India – 3rd June, 2024 – In its bid to strengthen the cyber security ecosystem, Zupee, India’s largest skill-based Ludo platform, has partnered with the Gurugram Cyber Police, for the 11th edition of the Cyber Security Summer Internship Program, called ‘Cyber Warriors’. The Gurugram Police Cyber Security Summer Internship Program (GPCSSI 2024) is a flagship event of the Gurugram Police since 2013. The month-long internship starts today, with Zupee as its knowledge partner.

The event was inaugurated in the esteemed presence of Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, Shri Vikas Kumar Arora, along with Shri Siddhant Jain, DCP – South Gurugram, Shri Priyanshu Dewan, ACP Cyber Crime, Gurugram Police, Mr. Ashwani Rana, Chief of Policy at Zupee and Mr. Rubaab Sood, Associate Director – Policy at Zupee.

This year witnessed an overwhelming response, with 15,000 applications received and 1,100 interns selected from across India & overseas. Of this, 550 candidates, including working professionals and college goers above 18 years of age, will be trained under the Gurugram Cyber Police Department under the guidance of Cyber Security Expert Dr. Rakshit Tandon. The training is structured to provide young minds with an immersive experience in the field of cyber security, promoting cyber safety and building a network of law-abiding netizens. Post the completion of the program, few selected candidates will gain hands-on experience by working directly with the Gurugram Cyber Police, tackling real-world cybersecurity challenges.

Addressing the gathering, Commissioner Gurugram Police, Shri Vikas Kumar Arora, said, “We are always in pursuit of excellence for our Cyber Crime Detection Unit, and we understand the need to actively promote cybersecurity among the public. With the help of the latest technology, we are updating public interface systems and internal police processes, which will enable the department to improve our efficiency, effectiveness and transparency. With this internship, we want to work with engineering and management students and leverage their assistance to enhance the process.”

Sharing his thoughts on the collaboration, Mr. Ashwani Rana, Chief of Policy, Zupee, mentioned, “At Zupee, we’re deeply committed to fostering a safer online environment and promoting responsible gaming. With our honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of achieving a 1 trillion dollar digital economy, we recognize the pivotal roles that the digital and online gaming sector will play. We believe in the importance of promoting a safe cyber environment to contribute to this monumental growth. Zupee is honored to lead this cyber security training program with Gurugram Cyber Police, a partnership that signifies a significant step towards nurturing a generation of responsible digital nagriks.”

Shri Siddhant Jain, DCP-South Gurugram, expressed, “We are in the 11th edition of the Gurugram Police Cyber Security Summer Internship. Our flagship program began with 22 interns in 2013, and has grown to be a strong force of 1100 bright minds today. This internship stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to fostering a generation of cyber-aware citizens. The interns represent students all across the nation united by a common goal to become the backbone of India’s cybersecurity. We received an overwhelming response with 15,000 applications in a week, which is a clear indication of the growing importance of the program.”

Emphasizing the importance of the internship, Dr. Rakshit Tandon, Cyber Security Expert, said, “We started this journey in 2013 and today, we have several cybersecurity experts from previous batches engaged with the Armed Forces and other key organizations. All these students, who belonged to different walks of life, interned for the Cyber Warriors program with Gurugram Cyber Police.”

The collaboration between Zupee and the Gurugram Cyber Police for the Cyber Warriors Program highlights collective efforts on the part of both the organizations to offer comprehensive training on crucial aspects of cyber safety, while also striving to build a community of well-informed, vigilant digital citizens, paving the way for a more secure and informed digital future.