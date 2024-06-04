Tata Power launches the pan India campaign ‘GharGharSolar, Tata Power ke Sangh’ to promote residential rooftop solar solutions

Rajasthan, Jodhpur, 3rd June’24: Tata Power Solar Systems Limited (TPSSL), India’s No. 1 Rooftop Solar company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), has launched its ‘#GharGharSolar, Tata Power ke Sangh’ national campaign today from Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The city has earned the sobriquet of Sun City or Surya Nagari due to the large number of sunny days in a year.

The scheme was launched by Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD Tata Power in the presence of Mr. Deepesh Nanda, CEO & MD TPREL, senior officials from the company, and esteemed channel partners.

The launch marks the beginning of a nation-wide campaign aimed at encouraging consumers to install residential solar rooftop solutions.

With this campaign, the company is expanding its reach to every nook and corner of India, fostering a sustainable future through the widespread adoption of solar energy solutions.

While launching the campaign, Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD of Tata Power, said, “I am extremely happy to launch our ‘Ghar Ghar Solar’ campaign from Jodhpur, the Sun City of India, to usher in a people led clean energy movement. Tata Power is the most experienced and technically advanced Rooftop Solar provider, with a pan-India presence to support the faster adoption of rooftop solar. Our widespread channel partner network across 310 districts and proven track record of over three decades in this domain make us the most preferred and trusted partner of clean energy solutions for lakhs of consumers in the country.”

With over 34 years of expertise, Tata Power Solar has been at the forefront of the sustainable energy movement. The company offers a maximum range of benefits to its rooftop consumers, including a 25-year warranty on modules, trusted quality assurance, exclusive sales and service in over 310 districts, lifetime service and after-sales support across India, easy financing options, and insurance for solar rooftop systems. Through this campaign, the company seeks to raise awareness about the benefits of adopting solar rooftop solutions and reassure consumers that these solutions are easily accessible to all with Tata Power Solar.

To enhance accessibility and affordability, Tata Power Solar aligns with the government’s initiative aimed at promoting solar energy in households nationwide. The company has collaborated with various financing partners, including Union Bank of India, SBI, Indian Bank, and PNB, to expand the adoption of rooftop solar installations by offering varied financing solutions.

Tata Power Solar plans to aggressively promote solar rooftop adoption through its extensive network of over 500 channel partners to 5000 channel partners + retailers to cover every nook and corner of the country. The company offers solutions to meet diverse needs and budgets, providing significant financial benefits. Notably, Tata Power Solar has served over 80,000 satisfied customers across India.

Highlighting its commitment to a sustainable future, Tata Power Solar boasts a proven track record with over 2 GW of rooftop solar capacity already installed. The company holds a significant market share of 13 percent, making it the number one player in the rooftop solar EPC business for nine consecutive years. With the ‘#GharGharSolar, Tata Power ke Sangh’ campaign, Tata Power Solar continues its mission to bring reliable, affordable, and sustainable solar energy to every household across India.