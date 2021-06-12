Youth stoned to death by an unidentified miscreant in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : In a tragic incident, an unidentified miscreant stoned a youth to death on busy road of Sishu Bhawan Chhak-Rajmahal Square stretch of the capital city, here on Saturday.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, a fight took place between the victim and the accused which later turned into big quarrel and the accused murdered the man with a stone.

After receiving information, the Capital Police Station personnel reached the spot and rushed the victim to the hospital where he was declared dead , also detained a youth for his alleged involvement in the murder.