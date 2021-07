Bhubaneswar : The Regional Metrological Department, Bhubaneswar of India Meterological Department has issued yellow warning of thunderstorm and heavy rainfall for 16 districts of Odisha , here on Wednesday.

According to IMD forecast, Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Cuttack and Jajpur.