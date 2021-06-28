Yamaha Launches New Hybrid Powered Fascino 125 Fi

Chennai : With the goal to create excitement among the Indian customers under its brand direction ‘The Call of the Blue’, India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. has once again carved the ‘The Yamaha Uniqueness’ with the launch of the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid. Available in both Disc and Drum brake versions, the new Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid is a stylish and fashionable scooter, designed with a focus on strength, refinement, and timeless beauty. The new Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid continues to be powered by a BS-VI compliant, air-cooled, fuel-injected (Fi), 125 cc blue core engine that produces a power output of 8.2 PS @ 6,500rpm and maximum torque of 10.3 N m @ 5,000rpm.

As standard, the new Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid flaunts a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) System with added functionality that newly adopts the Hybrid System wherein the SMG functions as an electric motor to give a power assist when you accelerate from a stop, reducing the insecurity caused by the wobble during start-outs in tandem riding or during uphill climbs. About three seconds after starting, or when the throttle is cut back or the engine rpm exceeds the prescribed level, the Power Assist function is cancelled. Also, an indicator light in the instrument cluster will inform the rider when the Power Assist (Hybrid System) is in operation.

The SMG also serves as a motor by reversing the direction of electricity release, providing benefits that include a Quiet Engine Start System and Automatic Stop & Start System. Fascino 125 Fi also comes equipped with Side Stand Engine Cut off Switch which is a standard and mandatory feature for all Yamaha two wheelers in India.

Taking the style & convenience quotient a notch above, the disc brake version of the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid showcases the following:

Advanced LED headlight, daytime running lights (DRL) and LED taillight A digital instrument cluster with an indicator to show when the Hybrid System is operating 190mm front disc brake with “Unified Brake System (UBS)” Bluetooth Connectivity with Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X APP

Addition of the Bluetooth Connectivity feature via Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X App will further help riders to stay connected with the machine and provide them with a host of convenient features like Answer Back, Locate my Vehicle, Riding History, Parking Record & Hazard.

Apart from this, the drum brake version shares a host of common features with the disc brake variant, which include – Side stand engine cut-off switch, Multi-function key with seat opener function, Large 21-litre under seat storage compartment, Foldable convenience hook, Maintenance-free battery, and a 90/90-12 front tire and a 110/90-10 rear tire, optional USB Charger.

The Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid is available with a wide range of colors to choose from.

Disc Variant Colors: Vivid Red Special (New), Matt Black Special (New), Cool Blue Metallic (New), Dark Matt Blue, Suave Copper, Yellow Cocktail, Cyan Blue, Vivid Red and Metallic Black.

Drum Variant Colors: Vivid Red (New), Cool Blue Metallic (New), Yellow Cocktail (New), Dark Matt Blue, Suave Copper, Cyan Blue, and Metallic Black.

The Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid is targeted at customers who are in their 20’s, prefer fashion, and believe in finding the true reflection of their personality by the vehicle they ride and the performance it offers.

During the launch, Mr. Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies said, “Under the umbrella of “The Call of the Blue”, Yamaha has introduced several exciting products with unique features in India. The all new Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid applies electric power assist for the first time in our two-wheelers in the Indian market. We are sure that the new Fascino 125 Fi will provide a rich riding experience to customers. Also, Yamaha plans to expand this technology to Ray ZR 125 Fi soon. We will continue to offer technologically advanced products that cater to the growing requirements of young Indian customers.”