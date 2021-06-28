Madhya Pradesh CM gets felicitated by Loktantra Senani Sangh

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan was honoured today by the Loktantra Senani Sangh. Shri Chouhan was felicitated by Shri Tapan Bhowmik, Shri Santosh Sharma, Shri Surendra Dwivedi, Shri Bharat Chaturvedi at the Chief Minister’s residence on behalf of the Sangh. The Loktantra Senani Sangh is an organization of freedom fighters who were detained under MISA during emergency.





