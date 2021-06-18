Yamaha Launches Neo-Retro Motorcycle FZ-X with the Concept of Ride Free

Chennai, 18th June 2021: India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt Ltd. as a part of its electrifying brand campaign “The Call of the Blue”, launches its first Neo-Retro motorcycle for the Indian market, the FZ-X has innovative features & offers a comfortable riding position for touring lovers. The FZ-X can be availed at a starting price of INR 116,800 (Ex-Showroom, Delhi).

The FZ-X model showcases a Neo Retro design theme for a nostalgic experience while being packed with industry-leading technology to meet the riding needs of young India. It is engineered to be the ultimate riding partner across various riding conditions and is powered by an air-cooled, 4-stroke, 149 cc, SOHC engine. FZ-X offers a masculine and commanding presence & comes across as a handsome motorcycle with strong metal components visible on the fuel tank, side covers, engine guard, headlight stays, the front fender, fender stay, and the grab-bar, for increased strength and durability. The front forks are covered with stylish black color boots adding to the overall style.

The new FZ-X comes with a 2-valve Blue Core FI Engine which generates 12.4PS of peak power at 7,250 rpm and 13.3Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The exhaust note too is extensively tuned to produce a powerful sound.

The feature-loaded FZ-X is Bluetooth enabled, it also receives a Communication Control Unit (1st in India for Yamaha bikes), which is compatible with Yamaha’s dedicated Y-Connect app that helps users enjoy a fuller motorcycling lifestyle. Through this, the rider can check smartphone notifications via the instrument cluster icons, look at maintenance recommendations, track the bike’s last parking location, track fuel consumption, receive malfunction notification, along with a unique feature – The Revs Dashboard, which displays data such as engine rpm, degree of throttle opening, rate of acceleration, an eco-friendly riding indicator, etc on your smartphone. Other attractive and innovative features include a unique looking Bi-functional LED Headlight with Daytime LED Running Lamp (DRL), a newly designed negative LCD console with a Power Socket, and an LED Taillight. The FZ-X also comes equipped with Side Stand Engine Cut off Switch which is a standard and mandatory feature for all Yamaha two wheelers in India.

The new FZ-X gets a higher handlebar that is positioned closer to the rider, which in sync with a relatively flat and plush feeling step-up seat and well-positioned footpegs that offer improved ergonomics. The new FZ-X also showcases a minimum ground clearance of 165 mm and weighs 139 kg (with oil and a full fuel tank). On the convenience front, Yamaha has also offered a Side Stand with Engine Cut-off Switch, a lower Engine protector guard and for safety a BOSCH single-channel ABS with block pattern dual-purpose 100/80-17 (Front) and 140/60-17 (Rear) tubeless tyres to ensure maximum grip over every terrain. Overall, the Neo-Retro FZ-X gets a very mature design approach with a macho vibe and exclusive colour schemes to make it stand out from the crowd.

FZ-X will be available in the market by the end of June and it will come in three attractive colours: Metallic Blue, Matt Copper and Matt Black.

Variant Ex-showroom Delhi in INR FZ-X (Without Bluetooth) 1,16,800 FZ-X (With Bluetooth) 1,19,800

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said, “We stay committed to offer best of our products to the Indian two-wheeler audience and FZ-X is one step further in that direction. Today, we announce the launch of all-new FZ-X, Yamaha’s first Neo-Retro offering for the Indian market that provides the perfect balance of practicality, durability, technology and style. It is introduced to cater to a larger group of customers that want to Ride Free and enjoy Yamaha’s leading technology, performance, and style, without compromising on the comfort required for daily commute. Going forward, we will continue to offer more such exciting products and experiences to our customers in India.”