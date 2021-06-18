Most Awaited Versatile, Premium, 6- and 7-Seater SUV Hyundai ALCAZAR – Launched in India

New Delhi : Hyundai Motor India Ltd., country’s first Smart Mobility Solutions Provider and largest exporter since inception, today launched its highly anticipated Premium, Versatile, 6- and 7-Seater SUV – Hyundai ALCAZAR. Personifying opulent and grand travel experiences, Hyundai ALCAZAR is here to enthral customers with its go anywhere attitude, taking them on an adventure through the Hyundai SUV Life.

Commenting on the Launch of Hyundai ALCAZAR, Mr. S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “This year we have embarked on a new journey as we complete 25 years of excellence in India. Hyundai has entered a new segment and we aim to redefine premium travel experiences for our customers across the country. Hyundai ALCAZAR is the personification of our customer’s aspirations, giving them the ability to travel together with family & friends for a happy life and quality time. Offering superlative performance, comfort and convenience, Hyundai ALCAZAR will fortify our leadership position in the SUV segment and perfectly complement our line-up of VENUE, CRETA, KONA Electric and TUCSON.”

Mr. S S Kim, added, “Hyundai ALCAZAR has been developed to deliver the embodiment of Premium Manufacturing showcasing Hyundai’s Ultimate Science of Human Engineering. This pinnacle of technology and performance, serves as another illustration of Hyundai’s Technological prowess that has guaranteed superior mobility experiences. We are confident, Hyundai ALCAZAR will deliver an inimitable driving experience and set the benchmark yet again. Hyundai has a diverse SUV line up in India and each model offers customers a unique proposition, catering to their aspirations and varied needs. To further fortify our portfolio, we are now entering into a new segment of 6 and 7 seater SUVs with the launch of the Hyundai ALCAZAR.”

DEVELOPMENT CONCEPT

Hyundai ALCAZAR has been developed to epitomize premium travel experiences while perfectly emulating Hyundai’s Global Design Identity of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’. The Bold and Dynamic design of Hyundai ALCAZAR personifies absolute power & Premiumness, with a confident and imposing stance. Superseding the aspirations of customers, Hyundai ALCAZAR presents a combination of Elegantly Rugged Design, Plush Interiors, Superlative Performance, Superior Safety and Unrivalled Comfort. Hyundai ALCAZAR is based on 6 Key Pillars for the Indian Market:

Bold Exteriors Captivating Interiors Comfortable & Versatile Space Advanced Connectivity Athletic Performance Reassuring Safety

Drawing inspiration from Spanish royal palaces and castles built during 8th to 15th century that are referred to as Alcazar this new SUV is a symbol of premium-ness, power & rugged elegance. Like the name, Hyundai ALCAZAR is here to redefine benchmarks among 6 and 7 seater SUVs with its magnificent exteriors, premium interiors and numerous First and Best in segment features.

Bold Exteriors

Hyundai ALCAZAR has been designed to evoke a Bold and Magnificent appeal. With muscular crease lines and an extended hood profile, the façade of Hyundai ALCAZAR creates an impressive road presence. The Dark chrome exterior signature cascading grille offers a magnificent appeal, while Solid Front Skid Plate boosts the rugged elegance of this SUV. Hyundai ALCAZAR will immaculately illuminate roads where ever it goes, with a combination of Trio Beam LED Headlamps, Crescent Glow LED DRLs, and LED Fog Lamps with Dark Chrome Garnish.

The side design seamlessly carries over a Sculpted and Dynamic Look with Flared Wheel Arches and R18 (D=462 mm) Diamond Cut Alloys that add to the impressive road presence of Hyundai ALCAZAR. Complementing the stylish side profile, Hyundai ALCAZAR features Puddle Lamps with Hyundai Logo Projection offering a royal welcome to passengers. Integrated Roof Rails on Hyundai ALCAZAR accentuate the seamlessly dynamic design of this SUV while, the 1st in Segment Side Foot Step complements the SUVs wider stance, offering ease of ingress and egress. To perfectly bring out space innovation in Hyundai ALCAZAR, the Seamless Floating Roof Design with Large DLO (Day Light Opening) Area, offers a superlative panoramic effect.

The Unique and Distinctive rear design features the bold ‘ALCAZAR’ Emblem on the Dark Chrome Tailgate Garnish, establishing this grand SUV’s strong identity. Honeycomb Inspired LED Tail Lamps on the Hyundai ALCAZAR offer a unique appeal to the rear while Sporty Twin Tip Exhaust and Rear Skid Plate round off the Hi-Performance appeal of Hyundai ALCAZAR, flawlessly adding to its powerful look. The Shark Fin Antenna with Rear Spoiler completes the seamlessly dynamic design of Hyundai ALCAZAR.

Exterior Dimensions

Hyundai ALCAZAR offers Smart Packaging with Best-in-Class Wheelbase and Low Turning Radius. Thereby making it highly manoeuvrable in the city and on highways, while short overhangs complement its overall SUV stance. Hyundai ALCAZAR also provides a stepped roof to enhance 3rd Row headroom for passengers.

Length x Width x Height 4 500 x 1 790 x 1 675 mm (With Roof Rails) Wheelbase 2 760 mm (Best in Segment)

Captivating Interiors

With a perfect amalgamation of Premium Elements, Hyundai ALCAZAR is truly a marvel of Superior Craftsmanship. The Cockpit Inspired Interior Design on Hyundai ALCAZAR delivers an immersive user experience that is in a class apart. Projecting a plush and opulent in car feel, the Premium Dual Tone Cognac Brown interiors inspire a warm and earthy ambience while perfectly harmonizing with comfortable and spacious seating.

Hyundai ALCAZAR has been equipped with a variety of advanced features and fitment that ensure a convenient and intuitive experience for customers.

26.03 cm (10.25”) Multi Display Digital Cluster (1 st in Segment)

in Segment) 26.03 cm (10.25”) HD Touchscreen System

64 Colours Ambient Lighting (Crashpad, Front Doors & Rear Doors) (Best in Segment)

Perforated Leather* D-Cut Steering & Cockpit Inspired Perforated Gear Knob

Piano-Black Interior Finish

The 1st in Segment 26.03 cm (10.25”) Multi Display Digital Cluster adds to the contemporary styling of the interior while seamlessly displaying important driver information for added safety and convenience. The 26.03 cm (10.25”) Multi Display Digital Cluster can also be customized in 4 Themes – CUBE, COMFORT, ECO & SPORT using the Infotainment Screen. Hyundai ALCAZAR presents customers with an immersive infotainment experience through a 26.03 cm (10.25”) HD Touchscreen system with built in Navigation and connectivity solutions to offer the perfect 3rd Space experience. The system provides control through a High-Resolution wide LCD Display with Split Screen Display capability, access to Auto Healthy Air Purifier Control and also gets Voice Commands for System Control.

Hyundai ALCAZAR will feature a Bose Premium Sound System (8 Speaker) that delivers a “Theatre like Experience”. This 1st in Segment feature also comes with Dynamic Speed Compensation by monitoring vehicle speed to adjust aspects of sound, thereby ensuring a noise free theatre like experience. Featuring a Voice Enabled Smart Panoramic Sunroof, Hyundai ALCAZAR makes a Statement of Grandeur lending a premium look to the exteriors while giving the cabin a spacious appearance on the inside. Furthermore, with commands like “I want to see the sky” customers can easily operate the Voice Enabled Smart Panoramic Sunroof.

Comfortable & Versatile Space

The spacious and welcoming Hyundai ALCAZAR has been designed to optimize occupant comfort, thereby offering passengers the most versatile in car experience. Through thoughtful space innovation, Hyundai ALCAZAR offers ample seating space, legroom and headroom for all 3 rows of passengers. Be it travelling with friends and family or for Business, Hyundai ALCAZAR takes care of every passenger’s needs. Creating a comfortable and engaging driver space, Hyundai ALCAZAR is designed to maximise driver comfort while creating a seamless interface between humans and technology with integration of equipment and features such as –

Power Driver Seat – 8 Way (Best in Segment)

Tilt & Telescopic Steering

Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold

Smartphone Wireless Charger (1 st Row)

Row) Front Row Sliding Sunvisor (1st in Segment)

Front Row Ventilated Seats

Hyundai ALCAZAR has been created to facilitate epic journeys be it for business travel or with family and friends. With 2nd row seating offering Supreme Indulgence, chauffeur driven travel now entitles enhanced versatility and convenience like never before. Hyundai is offering 6 and 7 seat configurations on ALCAZAR with 6 seat layout featuring 2nd Row Captain Seats. To evoke an indulgent experience for passengers, Hyundai has incorporated features that offer unparalleled comfort and convenience.

Premium 2 nd Row Console Armrest with Smartphone Wireless Charger (1 st in Segment)

Row Console Armrest with Smartphone Wireless Charger (1 in Segment) 2 nd Row Headrest cushion (1 st in Segment)

Row Headrest cushion (1 in Segment) Front Row Seatback Table with retractable cup holder & IT device holder (1 st in Segment)

in Segment) 2 nd Row Sliding and Reclining Seat

Row Sliding and Reclining Seat Rear Window Sunshade (1 st in Segment)

in Segment) 2nd Row One Touch Tip and Tumble Seats (Captain & 60:40 Split Seats) (Best in Segment)

With a unique and flexible seating configuration, Hyundai ALCAZAR easily caters to various demands of modern SUV buyers for Family Travel, Group Outings and leisurely Business Travel. An optimized opening line and 3rd Row Assist Handle, offers ease of access to the 3rd row that presents customers with thoughtfully crafted convenience. A tip and tumble function offers a hassle-free access while the 3rd Row Seat – 50:50 Split Fold offers flexibility of folding seats to accommodate more luggage. With provision of 2 USB chargers and 3rd Row AC Vents with Speed Control (3 stage), the needs of every passenger are accounted for.

Featuring a 1st in Segment Remote Engine Start with Smart Key (MT & AT), Hyundai ALCAZAR enables customers to remotely turn on the engine and cool the cabin before entering the car by pressing the Smart Key Engine Start Button. While dedicated AC Vents on each row offer exceptional cooling for passengers. Another 1st in segment feature, the Auto Healthy Air Purifier protects from air pollutants, keeping the cabin fragrant and healthy.

Hyundai ALCAZAR offers customers a Best in Segment Boot Space of 180 litres Behind 3rd Row and can also accommodate luggage for small family outings with flexibility of storing large amount of luggage thereby offering true versatility. Hyundai ALCAZAR will come with Multiple Seating Configurations that provide flexibility of adapting the cabin to needs of family travel, camping experiences or solo road trips. True to its DNA, Hyundai ALCAZAR also offers a dedicated space for valuables.

Advanced Connectivity

To meet the needs of new age customers, Hyundai ALCAZAR is offered with Advanced Hyundai Blue Link with enhanced Voice Recognition commands and Over-the-air updates. Through the Blue Link App, customers can avail enhanced safety, security and convenience, while enjoying a vast list of 60+ features that offer up a seamlessly connected drive experience. Equipped with smart and innovative technology that fosters a superior level of comfort and convenience, Hyundai ALCAZAR offers Welcome Greeting that lends a warm feeling every time you step inside Hyundai ALCAZAR. The Technological excellence is further accentuated with Interactive Voice controlled Wake up command “Hello Blue Link” that ensures greater convenience and feature control. Hyundai ALCAZAR will also offer customers a world of convenience and advanced connectivity with Blue Link Integrated Smartwatch App.

Athletic Performance

Hyundai ALCAZAR will be offered with four powerful and efficient powertrain options – 2.0 l Petrol MPi engine (6AT/ 6MT) and 1.5 l Diesel CRDi engine (6AT/6MT). Delivering supreme acceleration performance across powertrains, Hyundai ALCAZAR with 2.0 l Petrol MPi engine (6MT) achieves an acceleration of 0 – 100 km/h in 9.5 Seconds*. Further the petrol engine also offers best in segment power of 117 kW (159 PS) / 6 500 r/min. Both 2.0 l Petrol MPi engine and 1.5 l Diesel CRDi engine with 6-Speed Manual Transmission and Automatic Transmissions provide customers with best in segment fuel efficiency.

*Based on internal R&D Calculation

Engine Displacement (cm3) Maximum Power Maximum Torque Transmission Fuel* Efficiency (Best in Segment) 2.0 l Petrol MPi 1 999 117 kW (159 PS) / 6 500 r/min 191 Nm (19.5 kgm) / 4 500 r/min 6-Speed Manual 14.5 kmpl 6-Speed Automatic 14.2 kmpl 1.5 l Diesel CRDi 1 493 84.6 kW (115 PS)/ 4 000 r/min 250 Nm (25.5 kgm) / 1 500-2 750 r/min 6-Speed Manual 20.4 kmpl 6-Speed Automatic 18.1 kmpl *As per ARAI Test Result

While also offering customers with Best in Segment fuel efficiency, the 1.5 l Diesel CRDi engine delivers optimum performance for both city and highway driving pleasure. With an efficient power to weight and torque to weight ratio, Hyundai ALCAZAR will ensure strong acceleration performance that satiate customer requirements in different driving conditions.

To enhance the Driving Experience, Hyundai ALCAZAR will offer customers a choice of Drive Mode Select (COMFORT | ECO | SPORT) and Traction Control Modes (SNOW | SAND | MUD) thereby optimising driving comfort across different terrains. Hyundai ALCAZAR will offer an even more engaging driving experience with paddle shifters.

Ride & Handling

Hyundai ALCAZAR offers superior ride comfort and stability giving customers a confident and robust driving experience. The front struts feature Hydraulic Rebound Stopper (HRS) that offers better rebound control, plush ride feel even on bad roads and over bumps. Using a U-Shaped Coupled Torsion Beam Axle, Hyundai ALCAZAR offers an enhanced handling performance with controlled body roll. While optimized aerodynamics offered on Hyundai ALCAZAR improves stability, fuel efficiency and a silent cabin for a pleasant travel experience.

Reassuring Safety

Hyundai ALCAZAR has been equipped with a host of safety features offering superior protection and a safe drive for everyone. Constructed on a Strong Body Structure that features an application of 75.6 % Advanced & High Strength Steel as well as Hot Stamping parts, Hyundai ALCAZAR offers enhanced safety. With the application of a Ring structure in Engine room, B-pillar & D-pillar, Hyundai ALCAZAR offers an increase in BIW rigidity for better Handling and stability performance.

To ensure customer safety remains paramount, Hyundai has incorporated a host of active and passive safety features that fortify occupant safety. Hyundai ALCAZAR will be offered with Blind View Monitor (BVM) and Surround View Monitor (SVM) with 360° Camera. Blind View Monitor will assist drivers in changing lanes by providing a live view of the blind spots on either side. Further, the Surround View Monitor, will offer an increased level of safety while parking by displaying a Birds Eye View of the car using 4 cameras, making it easy and smooth to drive & manoeuvre Hyundai ALCAZAR.

Enhanced Features

6 Airbags (Dual Front + Front Side + Curtain)

Front & Rear Parking Sensors

Blind View Monitor (1 st in Segment)

in Segment) Surround View Monitor with 360° Camera

Standard Safety Features:

Electronic Stability Control (ESC with VSM)

Hill Start Assist Control (HAC)

Rear Disc Brakes

ECM with Emergency Telematics Function

Dual Airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear Parking Sensors

Rear Parking Camera with Steering Adaptive Parking Guidelines

Automatic Headlamps

Child Seat Anchor (ISOFIX)

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline)

Rear Defogger