Yamaha FZ 25 Gets A Sporty Edge with Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Edition

– The FZ 25 Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Edition is priced at Rs. 1,36,800 (Ex-showroom, Delhi)

– The FZ 25 Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Edition will be produced in limited numbers

– Yamaha also plans to introduce the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Limited Edition in its other models

New Delhi: India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. as a part of its exhilarating ‘The Call of the Blue’ campaign, introduced the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition of its popular FZ 25 model. The all new FZ 25 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition gets Yamaha Moto GP branding on the tank shrouds, the fuel tank and side panels, outlining its Racing background. The FZ 25 model continues to retain the same BS-VI compliant 249-cc Air Cooled, SOHC, 4 Stroke, Single-cylinder Engine that produces maximum power of 20.8PS at 8000rpm and a maximum torque of 20.1Nm at 6000rpm.

The strong background of Yamaha’s excitement in India that started with the R Series, FZ Series and MT Series testifies Yamaha’s commitment of offering two wheelers that live up to the global spirit of Yamaha Racing. Further to stimulate its growth, Yamaha aims to strengthen the global image of excitement, style, and sportiness by offering MotoGP inspired Editions in the future.

On this occasion, Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group of companies, Mr. Motofumi Shitara said, “The spirit of The Call of the Blue is born from Yamaha’s Racing DNA. This year our performance in MotoGP has been exceptional. Till now we are #1 in all three Standings – Team, Constructor and Rider. As a brand, our objective is to bring the global racing excitement onto Indian roads and today, we are launching the FZ 25 Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Edition for Indian customers. Going forward, the company will continue to introduce more exciting products as a part of its brand commitment to India.”

The FZ 25 also continues to pack in loads of features that include a Multi-Function Negative LCD Instrument Cluster, LED Day Time Running Lamp, Class-D Bi Functional LED Headlight, Under cowl and Side Stand with an Engine Cut-off Switch. All this equipment along with the upright street fighter riding position comes mated to a masculine design that enables the FZ 25 Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Limited Edition to carve out its own identity with the brand’s Excitement, Style, and Sportiness.

The FZ 25 Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Edition is launched at Rs. 1,36,800 (Ex-showroom, Delhi) and will be available in India by end of July 2021.