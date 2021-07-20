MCL to supply 100 MT coal from Talcher coalfields

MCL steadily moving towards achieving coal production of 163 MT: CMD

Talcher: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, has planned to supply 100 MT coal from Talcher coalfields, as it moves steadily to achieve the coal production and despatch targets in financial year 2021-22.

In a brief interaction with local media here today, Mr P K Sinha, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, MCL who was on a three-day visit to Talcher coalfields, said that MCL was performing well and steadily progressing to achieve the targets — coal production of 163 million tonne and despatch of 182 million tonne — set for current fiscal.

The CMD was on a visit for regular inspection of coal production and despatch operations, review of performance and resolution of other issues related to employees and peripheral population.

Mr OP Singh, Director (Technical/Operations), Mr KR Vasudevan, Director (Finance) Mr Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel) and Mr Baban Singh, Director (Technical/Projects & Planning), also accompanied the CMD during the visit.

Mr Sinha also held a meeting with Mr Braja Kishore Pradhan, Hon’ble MLA Talcher wherein he was apprised of the aspirations of local people.

During his visit to Talcher coalfields, the Collector & District Magistrate, Angul, Mr Siddharth Shankar Swain also met the CMD and discussed various issues pertaining to socio-economic development of the district, particularly in and around mining areas of Talcher coalfields.

MCL is committed to provide clean coal with minimum impact to the environment. In this regard, a dedicated Coal Corridor to shift vehicular movement out of inhibited areas, deployment of a fleet of new-technology “fog cannons” for dust suppression, massive plantation in and around mining areas are a few effective measures undertaken by the company.

MCL is implementing nine First Mile Connectivity projects to provide pollution-free state-of-the-art rake loading systems at a total expenditure of Rs 3,600 Crore. This will also generate a despatch capacity of 126 MT/Yr by 2024.

COAL DEMAND

Coal will continue to keep its relevance in the energy sector. Apart from a couple of months, when industries were under COVID19-induced lockdown, the demand for coal has remained encouraging.

The company, which produced 148.01 million tonne during 2020-21, has kept a target to produce 163 million tonne coal to meet the growing energy demand of the country.

In the current financial year, MCL has been able to liquidate around 6 million tonne coal from the stock, which was around 23 million tonne at the end of last financial year.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

MCL, a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, which operates coal mines in Jharsuguda, Sundergarh and Angul districts of Odisha, continued uninterrupted mining operations during the lockdowns to fuel electricity generation, besides taking several initiatives to provide assistance in the fight against Covid-19 virus and spread awareness among peripheral population.

Actively participating in fight against pandemic, MCL has been funding COVID19 Hospitals in Odisha.

In 2020-21, MCL had spent Rs 205 crore for various socio-economic, education and healthcare projects under CSR.

To a query on commencement of medical college at Talcher, it was informed that company had gone for an open tender to appoint an operator to run Mahanadi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (MIMSAR), Talcher, and evaluation of offers was underway.

BUSINESS DIVERSIFICATION:

To a question on business diversification, the CMD said MCL was also planning to diversify business operations.

The company, which has successfully set-up a 2MW solar power plant at Burla, aims to become a net-zero carbon emission company by setting-up solar power plants of a total 182 MW capacity in Odisha.

Besides, the company is also exploring possibilities to diversify into aluminum sector.