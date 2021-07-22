Yamaha announces Ex-showroom price for its new Fascino 125 FI Hybrid

New Delhi: India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. today announced the Ex-showroom price for its new Fascino 125 FI Hybrid model in India. The Disc Brake version of the model will be available at a price of Rs. 76,530 (Ex-Showroom Delhi) while the Drum Brake version of the model will be available at Rs. 70,000 (Ex-Showroom Delhi). The model will be available in the market by end of July 2021.

The new Fascino 125 FI Hybrid flaunts a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) System with added functionality that newly adopts the Hybrid System wherein the SMG functions as an electric motor to give a power assist when you accelerate from a stop, reducing the insecurity caused by the wobble during start-outs in tandem riding or during uphill climbs.

The Fascino 125 FI Hybrid, a stylish and fashionable model continues to be powered by a BS-VI compliant, air-cooled, fuel-injected (Fi), 125 cc blue core engine that produces a power output of 8.2 PS @ 6,500rpm and maximum torque of 10.3 N m @ 5,000rpm. Along with this, it also comes equipped with Side Stand Engine Cut off Switch which is a standard and mandatory feature for all Yamaha two wheelers in India.

The Disc Brake version of the model is available in Vivid Red Special, Matt Black Special, Cool Blue Metallic, Dark Matt Blue, Suave Copper, Yellow Cocktail, Cyan Blue, Vivid Red and Metallic Black. On the other hand, the Drum Brake version is available in Vivid Red, Cool Blue Metallic, Yellow Cocktail, Dark Matt Blue, Suave Copper, Cyan Blue, and Metallic Black.

The Disc Brake version is also equipped with Bluetooth enabled Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X app and gets LED Headlights, DRLs, LED Tail Light and Digital Instrumentation.