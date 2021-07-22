Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and MoS Nisith Pramanik will cheer for Indian athletes during Opening Ceremony from National Stadium tomorrow

New Delhi : As the 32nd Summer Olympics will get underway tomorrow in Tokyo, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur and Minister of State, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik will be watching the Opening Ceremony at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

Eminent personalities from all walks which include ex-athletes and others from across the country will join the event to motivate our athletes as part of the #Cheer4India campaign envisioned by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Among those expected to join are Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh, MP Sports Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia, National Badminton Coach Pullela Gopichand, among others.

India will be sending their largest ever contingent of 127 athletes at these Olympics which also includes the highest female representation of 56 athletes.