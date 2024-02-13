XIMB hosts Mr Ravi Kumar S CEO Cognizant

Bhubaneswar, 11th Feb 2024 – Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar (XIMB) had the honor of hosting Mr. Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant and distinguished alumnus of the batch 1994-96, in a momentous event.

The gathering was graced by esteemed guests, including Vice Chancellor Fr. Antony R. Uvari SJ, Professor Francis Castelino, Associate Dean of the Career Advisory Committee, and Professor Biswa Swarup Misra, Dean of Student Academics. Mr. Ravi Kumar’s illustrious career path, from his early days as a scientist at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre to his leadership roles in prestigious organizations like PWC, Cambridge Technology Partners, Oracle Corporation, and Infosys, exemplifies the pinnacle of success.

In his address, Mr. Ravi Kumar highlighted Cognizant’s commitment to the region by inaugurating a campus in Bhubaneswar, which will generate 10,000 job opportunities for Odisha. He emphasized the importance of tier 2 cities in shaping the future of technology and shared his personal journey of self-discovery and perseverance.

In his address, Mr. Ravi Kumar shared invaluable insights garnered from his extensive professional journey. He emphasized the enigmatic nature of campus hiring, describing it as a “mysterious thing” where individuals must embark on a journey of self-discovery to find their true potential. He highlighted his own strength in inspiring and driving change within organizations, adeptly running business units with a focus on innovation and growth. He mentioned sphere of influence is more important than working in direct control. As growing up he was not good at most things. He kept trying to discover himself for 25-30 years before he was clear about what he was passionate about.

Mr. Ravi Kumar’s insights on campus hiring, leadership, and continuous learning resonated deeply with the audience. He concluded by expressing his gratitude to his alma mater, stating that his two years at XIMB were the most cherished moments of his life.