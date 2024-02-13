PM praises Indian diaspora ahead of UAE visit

New Delhi,13th February: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, today praised the Indian diaspora for their efforts to deepen India’s engagement with the world.

He said he look forward to being among UAE’s Indian diaspora at the Ahlan Modi programme!

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“We are very proud of our diaspora and their efforts to deepen India’s engagement with the world. This evening, I look forward to being among UAE’s Indian diaspora at the Ahlan Modi programme! Do join this memorable occasion.”