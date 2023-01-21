XIM University’s MBA programs get 100% placements- 2021-23

Bhubaneswar: Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar has proved its mettle once again with 100% placements for MBA Business Management, Rural Management, and Human Resource Management for the batch 2021-23. With an average of Rs. 20.03 Lakhs per annum, XIM Bhubaneswar has successfully placed all students in the Business Management program. The year has received a record-breaking 111 PrePlacement offers with a 14.48% Year-on-Year (YoY) growth in the average compensation. In terms of intake, the highest number of recruitments were made in the Consulting sector (29%), which was followed by BFSI (27%), Marketing (27%), Systems (12%) General Management, Strategy & Operations (5%). Profiles offered included Product Management, Corporate Investment Banking, Portfolio Manager, Credit Analyst, Risk Management, In-Stock Specialist, Strategic Consulting, Corporate Planning, Corporate Finance, Equity Research, Market Analyst, Marketing, Area Manager, Retail Vendor Manager, Supply Chain Planning, Business Consulting, Business Transformation, and Strategy, IT Consulting, and Business Development. Industry leaders in varied domains strengthened their relationship with XIM. Some of the leading organizations that partnered with the institute included the following: Microsoft, Amazon, Arcesium, Tata Steel, TheMathCompany, Reliance Jio, Wells Fargo, Standard Chartered Bank, Asian Paints, Schneider Electric, Maruti Suzuki Limited, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, ElasticRun, Brillio, Appario Retail Private Limited, MORE Retail, Airtel Payment Banks, ICRA Limited, CARE Ratings, CRISIL, Bain Capability Network(BCN), PwC, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Hexaware, Tiger Analytics, Deloitte, NatWest Group, Accenture, Cognizant, Nestle, Titan, IBM, EY, Vedanta, Becton Dickinson, ABCL, Avasant, UHG Optum, GE Healthcare, Phable, Emami, ITC, Adani Group, Ultratech, Capgemini, Kotak Mahindra, and many other notable organizations. The highest international salary stands at Rs.71.50 lakhs per annum.



The Rural Management program secures 81 offers for 56 students with a sizeable number of first-time recruiters and major legacy recruiters. The average CTC has seen a hike of 57% as compared to the previous year. Students received roles in banking, financial services, and insurance, development, consultancy, marketing, NBFC-MFI, financial inclusion amongst others. The trend highlights development consultancy and financial inclusion. International offers extended to students in the Agri-Business sector, ARISE. Integrated Industrial Platforms offered the highest overseas CTC- 46.7 LPA. The highest domestic package was by Tata Capital standing at 15.3 LPA. The prominent partners were EY, KPMG, TTK Prestige, ICICI bank, Mahindra Finance, UPL, Axis Bank, Reliance Foundation, Micro Save Consulting, RBL Bank, and Reliance Retail.



The Human Resource Management program got its 100% placements with an average CTC of Rs. 16.64 LPA (YoY increase of 11%). Roles were offered in areas of talent acquisition, HR advisory, learning and development, HR Business Partnering, HR analytics, industrial relations, compensation, and benefits.

Organizations like Deloitte, Cognizant, GAIL, BPCL, Titan, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Fullerton India, Adani, ICICI Bank, Salesforce, Wipro, Accenture, EY, ABCL, Vedanta, Tata Capital, etc.