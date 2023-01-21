CM Naveen Patnaik inaugrates ‘International Craft Summit’ in Jajpur

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik has inaugurated an ‘International Craft Summit’ in Jajpur which is the first-of-its-kind craft summit featuring a confluence of pioneering craftspeople, culture, and art enthusiasts. Addressing the event virtually, CM said it is a historic occasion for Odisha.

CM said that Jajpur was the ancient capital of #Odisha and with its existing assets of religious tourism in Jajpur, urban tourism and Buddhist tourism, it has the potential to be a major tourist hub. The cultural heritage of Jajpur is reflected in its vibrant art forms, CM added.

Speaking on the cultural splendour of the state, CM said that #Odisha is an illustrious land of immaculate art and crafts. CM mentioned that Odisha’s civilisational journey is a journey of artistic culture, adding that the soul of #Odisha lives in art, craft, music and culture.

Highlighting the development initiatives by #Odisha, CM said that the State Govt is making concerted efforts to develop Odisha as a global hotspot of tourists, provide livelihoods and employment opportunities, and make the State attractive for investors.