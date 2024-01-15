X-Athon‘23 Held At XIM University, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar – XIM Bhubaneswar hosted The X-Athon ’23, a 10 km marathon to generate funds for X-Enable, a philanthropic event organized by the Social Responsibility Cell (SRC) of XIMB. The gathering was graced by the presence of Dr. Pragyan R. Gharai, Managing Director Utkal Hospital and Shri S. K. Priyadarshi, Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack.

The theme for X-Athon this year was “Run Green, Run Clean: Marathon for Sustainable Future” – a marathon aimed at the sustainable, inclusive development of society, focusing on good health, well-being, and quality education amongst the sustainable development goals set by the United Nations.

The event commenced with a speech from Shri S. K. Priyadarshi, Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack. This was followed by a warmup and cool down session for all the participants. The start of the marathon was marked by the ribbon cutting done by the Commissioner. The marathon started at XIM Bhubaneswar and was 10 kms long with 5 pit stops. On the 3rd pit stop, the participants were provided with tokens and some refreshments.

The event culminated with the prize distribution ceremony. The winner of the marathon, Mr. Pankaj Soren, who completed the entire course in 36.27 minutes, was felicitated by Deputy Registrar and Chief Financial Officer Fr. V. Arockia Das, S.J.

All proceeds generated from the marathon will go towards hosting 70 young orphans from Adruta Children’s Home and engaging with them in mind-stimulating conversations and a myriad of other activities.