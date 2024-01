In Men’s Cricket, India defeated Afghanistan by six wickets in the second T20 of three-match series at the Indore’s Holkar Cricket Stadium tonight. Chasing 173 runs for a victory, India made 173 losing four wickets with 4.2 overs to spare. Earlier, put in to bat, Afghanistan were all out for 172 runs in the stipulated 20 overs. India leads the three match series 2-0.