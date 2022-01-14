World Odisha Society Observes First Foundation Day

NewDelhi : World Odisha Society (WOS) is the highest and apex Organisation of the Odia diaspora World Wide. The Society consists of the representatives of the Odia Samaj of different Countries, prominent Non – Resident Odias, Odisha Lovers and eminent community leaders representing Odia Socio – Cultural institutions.

Apart from ensuring the safety, Security, Solidarity and well being of Odias all over the World, the forum has been engaged in Projecting, promoting and Propagating the art, Architecture, Culture, Crafts, carvings, Tradition, Tourism, History, Ethos, Language, Literature, attire and Cuisine of Odisha in international arena. WOS was formed on the Auspicious Day of Makar Sankranti on 14th January 2021. When the entire World was devastated due to covid Pandemic, WOS took birth as a bright ray of hope and much sought after solace to Odia communities across the Globe.