World Odisha Society Hosts ‘Shakti Utshav’

Bhubaneswar : World Odisha Society (WOS) can play a dominant role worldwide in establishing Peace, harmony and tranquillity, asserted Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal. Prof Lal exudes confidence that the Society has the unique, unparallel and inherent strength to spread the positive message of Love, ecstasy, enlightenment and compassion across the Globe and to dissuade mankind from entering into the path of war and destruction. Addressing through Video Messaging the Web Festival entitled ‘Shakti Utshav’; Celebration of Women Power’ to commemorate the International Women’s Day by World Odisha Society, Chief Guest Prof Lal underlined that the creator of whole cosmos, Adishakti has always been engaged in caring, upbringing and protecting Her creations. The Festival was attended by prominent NROs from different Countries, Representatives of Odia Diaspora Worldwide and Members of World Odisha Society.

Speaking during the virtual Convention as Guest of Honour the Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly Dr Surjya Narayan Patro observed that Women have been excelling in every professions stretching from Politics, Education, IT, Defence, Science, Administration and Judicial services. Dr Patro presented strong argument in favour of providing women their due rights. Delivering her speech the Founder of WOS Dr Arundhati Debi said that Women have the requisite reformation and restraint to manage both Home and Society efficiently. Dr Debi emphasised that guaranteeing proper respect , justice and opportunity to women are the greatest challenges being faced by society today. Presiding over the online Conclave Chairman of World idisha Society Kishore Dwibedi informed that WOS’s countries enrolment has been increased to 63 nations. President of WOS’s Women’s Wing Dr Sunanda Mishra Panda highlighted that the Supreme Prowess of the Mother of whole Universe has been proved ages after ages. In a powerpoint presentation, the CMO of Rourkela based ESI Hospital Dr Archana Barik placed highest priority on the provision of Health, Hygiene and Safetynet for the mother. Admitting the fact that Delhi is still far away, Chief Speaker, noted Actress Archita Sharma gave a clarion call to commence the mission of empowering Women from each household of the country. Presenting vote of thanks the General Secretary of the Women’s Wing of WOS Dr Chidatmika Khatua, declared that Women’s power is invincible, unparallel and indomitable. In the creative presentations section Ollywood Singer Antara Chakraborty and eminent vocalist Abantika Patnaik enthralled the audiences with their musical numbers. While Internationally acclaimed sand artiste Sudam Pradhan mesmerised the net viewers with his splendid sand animation work, Renowned writer Snehalata Prusty received much accolades for her highly spirited and prolific poetry recital acumen. Banojini Nayak from Singapore presented and moderated the entire session in a smooth and seamless manner. Nandan Dwibedi ably handled the digital control room.

Distinguished Dignitaries present include President of Australia Odia Samaj Dr Nalini Pati, General Secretary of Odisha Samaj UK Siba Ranjan Biswal, Founder of KANSA from Canada Dr Tanmay Panda, Vice President of Odia Samaj Abu Dhabi Siddharth Das, Dr Pravati Panigrahi from Sydney, Dr Sitansu Sekhar Nanda from Seoul, Sanjay Das from Malaysia, C.A. Sudhir Dash, Dr Balhan Sagar and Reeta Patra from New Delhi, Shrimant Biswal from Gurugram, Dr Sruti Mohapatra, Sunita Mohapatra, Dr Rabi Narayan Behera, Dr Sarojini Pani, Er. Aditya Chowdhury, Hrushikesh patra from Bhubaneswar and Satyabrata Mohanty from Bhadrak.