World Odisha Society Hosts International Online Alok Utsav

Bhubaneswar: Governor Of Odisha Professor Ganeshi Lal exudes confidence that World Odisha Society (WOS) will play a vital role In projecting, promoting, propagating and popularising the essence and fragrance of Odishan rich and vibrant art, culture and ethos in International arena . Attending the Inaugural Ceremony of WOS’s International Headquarter at Nayapalli in Bhubaneswar as Chief Guest through video conferencing Professor Lal observed that Odisha has huge material and metaphysical resources to instill knowledge , intellect, spirituality, and positivity amongst the entire mankind across the globe. Organised both on physical and virtual mode, the Festival was attended by hundreds of prominent NROs, wellwishers of Odisha, representatives of Odia Samaj of different countries and members of WOS. Thousands of viewers witnessed the live streaming of the mega event through social networking sites.

Delivering his speech Chief Speaker of Odisha Assembly Dr.Surja Narayan Patra underlined that the morals of Ramayana and Deepawali, have been inspiring the Generations of Odias and Indians since time immemorial.

Addressing the gathering Guest Speaker Professor Harekrishna Satapathy expressed hope that WOS will be successful in spreading the vitalities of Odisha’s Spirituality, Literature, truth, ecstasy, brotherhood, peace and progress in International arena.

Delivering Welcome address the Chairman of WOS Kishore Dwibedi described the new found unity among the Worldwide Odia Diaspora for the betterment of Mother State Odisha as unique and historic. Founder of WOS Dr.Arundhati Debi Introduced the guests. Advisor of WOS Dhirendra Kar noted that the essence of Odisha is serene, scintillating and wideranging. WOS’s Vice Chairman Dr. Nalini Pati expresses satisfaction over the fact that NROs from Dubai to Japan and America to Australia across the Globe have already got connected with WOS. Chief Mentor of Odisha Without Border Nihar Samantara declared that WOS is committed for the all round advancement of Odisha. WOS’s General Secretary Mother Tongue Promotion Pabitra Maharatha emphasized that WOS is determined to protect, promote and propagate Odia Language.

Secretary General of WOS Siba Ranjan Biswal presented vote of thanks.

Aloka Utsav witnessed the colorful cultural extravaganza presented by noted singer Anindita Das and troupe and vocal renditions by Sandeep Mishra, Manas Kumar, Shilpi Pati, Priti Mohan Mohapatra, Sudhanshu Jena and Nabajyoti Das. The online and offline orchestra was supported by illustrious musical instrumentalists like Babul Kumar, Sanjay kumar Rout, Rajendra Dash, Alok Prusty, Ajay Choudhury, Chintamani Mishra and Shiba narayan Mohanty.

The highlights of the Fiesta was outstanding Choreographies composed by music maestro Raj kishore Gochayat, musical journey with Akshay Mohanty presented by culture connoisseur Dr Tanmay Panda and PowerPoint presentation entitled ‘Living lenses’ by prolific photographer Samarendra Das. Renowned litterateur Pitambar Barik and Poetess Reeta Patra coordinated and conducted the poetry recital session. The poets participated include Shankar Parida, Ipsita Sadangi, Rakshak Nayak, Sanatan Mahakud and Dr Sunanda Mishra Panda.

Among the scintillating cultural presentations by different countries include Odissi Dance by Dr Natalie Rout from UK, Jashmine Das from Abu Dhabi and Tanushree Mohanty from India, Diwali Dance by mother daughter duo Banojini Nayak and Ayeesha Swain from Singapore, Devotional song by Sreema Rani Das from Ireland, Odia duet by Samyak Mishra and Sarita Dash From Australia, Play by Russia Odia Samaj, Light Song by President of Russia Odia Samaj Santosh Mishra, Group Folk Dance by Bahrain Odia Samaj and Song and Dance presentation by Abu Dhabi Odia Samaj. The Sessions of the Ceremony were moderated by Ace Anchors Dr. Bhaygyashree Singh, Pradeep Mohapatra and Banojini Nayak. WOS’s National Co – ordinator, Pradeep Mohapatra, International Co – ordinator Akshay Mohanty, Joint Co – ordinator Banojini Nayak, and Cultural Joint General Secretary Sulipta Tripathy had immense contributions in staging the spectacular show. Youth Team member Nandan Dwibedi ably handled the Digital platform. Cultural General Secretary Kaveri Behera expressed her gratitude to all organisers, participants and audiences for their support and co – operation. Distinguished Dignitaries present include Ajay Agrawal, Rupa Dash, Krupanidhi Biswal, Amiya Mishra, Pradeep Rath, Chidatmika Khatua, Dipak Das, Dinesh Mohanty, Brahma Mishra, B.N.Satpathy, Brahmanand Dandapat, Kuldip Rath, Susant Panda, Dr. Sitansu Sekhar Nanda, Piyush Mohapatra, Krupanidhi Biswal, Rabinarayan Behera, Prasanna kumar Hota, Mamta Pradhan, Pramod Kumar, Debarshi Mallick, Gokul Patnaik, Deepak Parida, Pritish Dash, Bibhutibhushan Pattanaik, Pushpanjali Barik, Shovan Behera, Kailash Baishnab, Satyabrata Mohanty, Ahalaya Barik, Rajlakshmi Patra, Dr. Archana Barik, Byasadev Nayak, M S Zaman, Rabi Mohapatra, Ramkrushna Dash, Chiranjeev Swain, Arabinda Biswal, Dr. Anita Panda, Sudipta Patanik, Prativa Panda and Dr. Sagar ranjan Tripathy.