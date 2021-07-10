World Food Prize Laureate in ICAR-CIFA’s National Fish Farmers Day Celebration

Bhubaneswar :To cope up with the New-Normal of Covid19, ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture conducted the 21stNational Fish Farmers’ Day in a Virtual mode as a Farmer-Scientists Interaction.

The first session started with address by important Guests. DrSaroj Kumar Swain, Director, ICAR-CIFA welcomed the guests,dignitaries.The day is commemorated in remembrance of scientists Dr K HAlikunhi and Dr. H.L. Chaudhuri who had invented induced breeding technology on this day way back in 1957. Addressing the gathering, ICAR-CIFA Director DrSaroj Kumar Swain said the invention is hailed as a landmark achievement in the history of fishery in India and abroad. During the last 3 decades of devoted research, the institute has contributed significantly toward development for breeding and culture of economically important fish and shellfish, feeds for different life stages of fish, disease diagnostics kits, improved rohuJayanti,catla, GI scampi, CIFABROODTM, and other useful technologies for the farmers.

Dr J.K.Jena, Deputy Director General (Fisheries Science) addressed the virtual event as Special guest.He mentioned that tribute should go to all scientists, farmers and stakeholders for the development of the technologies on this important day. He appreciated effort by ICAR –CIFA in designing the MatsyaSetu app which was launched by Honbl’e Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying on 06.07.2021. He also emphasized about the intensification, feed, diversification, diseases, climate change etc.He motivated the scientists to reorient the research strategies to come out with solutions for the farmers to mitigate the pandemic situation. He stressed on the message quality fish for all.

The World Food Prize Laureate for the year 2021 Dr. ShakuntalaHaraksinghThilsted, addressed this event as the Chief Guest. She emphasized upon the convergence of policy and technology to harness the aquaculture for nutritional benefits. In her address she mentioned that the State Govt and institutional must take responsible for the skill improvement of Officers and Fishers to cope up with the challenges of COVID 19 global pandemic. She appreciated the efforts of ICAR CIFA in promoting innovative aquaculture technologies and efforts of Federal government for the new scheme like PMMSY. Dr. J.K. Sundaray, HoD, FGBD moderated first session.

In thesecond session as a part of the Bharat Ka Amrut Mahotsav – National Campaign, Dr. P.C. Das, Principal Scientist, APED, ICAR-CIFA delivered a lecture on Pond ecosystem management for sustainable Aquaculture.Progressive fish farmers from different parts of the country participated in the event and the aquaculture experts from the institute had a detailed discussion on various problems faced by the farmers. Fifteen fish farmers were felicitated on this occasion by the Director, ICAR-CIFA.More than 200 attendees took part in the virtual event. DrD.K. Verma, ACTO, APED proposed the vote of thanks. DrG.S.Saha, SIC, Social Science Section moderated thissession and Dr I. Sivaraman, Scientist&Incharge, Digital Outreach Centre of ICAR CIFA, Social Science Section coordinated the virtual event.