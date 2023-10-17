World Food Day celebrated by KVK-Khordha, ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar

Krishi Vigyan Kendra-Khordha, ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA), Bhubaneswar celebrated World Food Day on 16 October 2023 on the theme “Water is life, water is food. Leave no one behind”. Dr. P.K. Sahoo, Director, ICAR-CIFA graced this occasion as Chief Guest. He emphasized water is very precious and important for life. Water needs to be used judiciously for household consumption as well as crop production activities. He urged the farmers/farmwomen to adopt organic farming practices for good quality produce and better health. He also encouraged the participants to have access to safe and nutritious food to meet their dietary needs for an active and healthy life. Dr. Harapriya Nayak, Senior Scientist & Head, KVK-Khordha, ICAR-CIFA welcomed the Chief Guest and participants. She briefed about the importance of World Food Day. Mr. A.K. Dash, SMS (Horticulture), KVK-Khordha imparted awareness on organic farming practices for vegetable and field crops and appealed to the participants to take support of Govt. Schemes for development of farming activity as well as income generation. Mr. S. Singh, SMS (Crop Production), KVK-Khordha explained about the different types of organic input production and its application in various crops. Dr. P.R. Sahoo, SMS (Fisheries), KVK-Khordha imparted knowledge on integrated farming system for livelihood. Mrs. S. Behera focused on the mushroom cultivation methods for income generation & nutrition security. On this occasion 30 progressive farmers/farmwomen from 6 blocks namely Balianta, Balipatna, Khordha, Tangi, Begunia and Bolagarh of Khordha District were felicitated for their contribution in agriculture and allied sectors. Vegetable seeds were distributed for kitchen gardening and nutritional support to the Self Help Group members. A total 80 participants including Officers & staffs of ICAR-CIFA & KVK-Khordha, progressive farmers, SHG members, RAWE students participated in the programme. Dr. P.R Sahoo, SMS (Fisheries) proposed the vote of thanks. The programme was moderated by Mr. A.K. Dash, SMS (Horticulture) of KVK-Khordha.