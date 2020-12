Baragarh: No Dhanu Jatra in Bargarh this year in view of COVID19 pandemic. The decision was taken after a meeting between Dhanu Jatra committee and District Collector.

The famous 11-day long ‘Dhanu Jatra’, considered as the largest open-air theatre of the world. For 11 days, Bargarh becomes the world’s biggest open air theatre with Dhanu Jatra, festival that celebrates the spirit of freedom over tyranny.

