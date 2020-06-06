World Environment Day Observed at Aditya Aluminium

Bhubaneswar: Massive plantation drive, awareness prorammes and competitions on environment theme witnessed World Environment Day observance at Aditya Aluminium, the flagship company of Hindalco. The Environment Day was observed by Aditya Aluminium in its plant location at Lapanga in Sambalpur district of Odisha. The theme for this year was Biodiversity- a concern that is both urgent and existential.

The guests who attended the event at Aditya township and in Community at Nayakpada were Mr. Dilip Das, Regional officer SPCB, Shri H K Patra, Forester Rengali , Shri Pravin Singh, Ranger Rengali, Ms. Sabita Patel, Project Manager Forest Dept and Shri Satyanarayan Agarwal, Vice Chairman Rengali block. Among others Sri Sesadeb Padhan, Sarpanch Bomoloi , Shri Gopal Panda village leader were present during the event. From Aditya Aluminium Chief Guest Dr. Vivekanand Mishra Head HR, other guest Shri Satya Das , Head Employee Relation & Welfare , Ms. Sweta Upadhayay Head CSR, Shri Manoranjan Behera from CSR, Shri Ranjan Jena from Environment Department, Shri Jyoti Muduli from Civil Department attended the event.

All the guests addressed the concern and emphasized importance of trees in our lives and presented their valuable views on this occasion and urged the gathering to rethink how our economic systems have evolved and the impact they have on the environment and suggested ways to make the unit environment friendly.

This year Aditya Aluminium has a target of increasing green cover by planting 100000 saplings in an area of 170 acre of land and developing 500 kitchen garden by providing 5 fruit bearing saplings to SHG women. Also Aditya Aluminium under it’s CSR initiative is working closely with forest department to develop orchards that only contribute reducing carbon footprint, increasing green cover but also livelihood and economic prosperity.

SHG women, farmers and children from Nayakpada, Derba, Dhorropani, participated. A drawing competition was organised for children and Rangoli competition for girls. Winners were felicitated. GayatriSahi a bling girl from Dhorropani and part of CSR team recited beautiful poem on environment conservation. All participants were given saplings to increase green cover.

