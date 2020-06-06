As religious places re-open from June 8, Syed Shaban Bukhari, Deputy Shahi Imam, Jama Masjid, issues advisory on entry in mosques

With the Centre allowing re-opening of places of worship from June 8, Deputy Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Syed Shaban Bukhari has issued an advisory for Jama Masjid to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The initiative is aimed at ensuring the health and safety of the people and is aligned with social distancing norms as mandated by the government.

As per the instructions issued by one of the largest mosques in India, Syed Shaban has asked people to maintain social distancing in the mosque, and to avoid large gatherings while leaving the mosque. People above 65 years and children below 15 years should take proper precautions before coming to the mosque.

The advisory notified that stickers have been affixed on the floor and verandas of the mosque in a way that there is a minimum of one arm distance gap between each namazi. Syed Shaban further advised that people must wear masks while offering namaz, carry sanitizers, and avoid standing shoulder to shoulder with other namazis, hence, strictly adhering to social distancing norms when the mosque opens.

The advisory shared also appeals people to do compulsory ‘wuzu’ (ablution before namaz) from home, before coming to the mosque, as the Hauz will be temporarily closed to alleviate the threat of viral transmission from spreading further.

Voicing his concern over the health and safety of the people, Syed Shaban Bukhari, Deputy Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid said, “We have asked people to carry their own musalla’ (mat for offering namaz), as we have decided to discontinue using carpet on which people offer namaz at the mosque.” He further adds, “Hauz water for ablution has been dried off, but water taps for ‘wudu’ will be operational, however, congregants should keep social distancing norms in mind while using taps.”

Related

comments