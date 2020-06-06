5 new #COVID19 cases in Odisha capital city #Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Five new COVID19 cases in Bhubaneswar (Till 9AM, June 6, 2020). While 4 cases in the capital city were under home quarantine, 1 local contact case has been reported from Gajapati Nagar . This is informed by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

