Paradeep: World Environment Day 2021 was observed at Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd. (IFFCO), Paradeep on dated 05.06.2021 in its premises. Every year, the World Environment Day is being celebrated in the universe and all Govt. Officials, Corporates, Industries jointly celebrate globally. The World Environment Day celebration encourage awareness and observe its protection. Since 1974, the World Environment Day has been celebrated in around 143 countries annually.

This year, the theme of the world environment day in “Re-imagine. Re-create. Restore”. The global host for the day in 2021 to highlight in important of the eco system and restoration.

On this occasion, IFFCO employees, senior officials and Regional Officer, Odisha State Pollution Control Board were present. 540 saplings were planted on the occasion to develop and create an eco-friendly green belt near the gypsum pond area.

Sh K.J.Patel, Sr. Executive Director, IFFCO Paradeep Unit, Er. Dillip Kumar Dash, Regional Officer, Paradeep, State Pollution Control Board, Odisha spoke on this occasion and its impact on bio-diversity. This year IFFCO has planned to plant 40,000 saplings within its premises. Among others, Sr.G.M(F&A), GMs, JGMs & officer’s association & Employee’s union President & General Secretary were present. Sh G.C.Acharya, D.GM(HR)organised the programme.

