Panel of experts to decide +2 marking scheme in Odisha

Bhubaneswar : School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash informed that the for the evaluation of intermediate examination conducted by the state board, a team of experts will be formed and they will decide the marking scheme.

As yesterday the state government keeping in view the health of students during this pandemic have cancelled the exams, we have decided that a panel experts will take charge of efficient score system , said Dash.

While, the marks of students will be declared as soon as CBSE and ICSE announce their results. So that our students won’t face difficulty in getting admissions, he added.