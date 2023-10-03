World Architecture Day 2023 celebrated by The Indian Institute of Architects Odisha Chapter

The World Architecture Day was celebrated by the Indian Institute of Architects in a grand way on 1st October 2023 at Hotel Padmaja Premium Bhubaneswar in association with the Odisha State Diasaster Management Authority.

World Architecture Day is a global observance held annually on the first Monday of October. This observance was created by UIA in 1985 in parallel with UN World Habitat day with the aim to honour and celebrate the architecture industry as a whole and to draw the attention of problems concerning cities and habitat.

Worldwide this day is celebrated by architecture associations and organizations around the world in line with the theme as decided by Union of International Architects.

Highlighting on the theme of this year Architecture for resilient communities the Keynote Speaker of the day Ar Nitin Gupta Managing partner, ARCOP offered an inclusive roadmap to a more sustainable future and encourage familiarity with the interconnections between stakeholders and targets, and how, through education, design and planning the community resilience for specific localities and people can be enhanced.

To critically explore and make aware how architecture can understand, build and fulfill its active role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals is the objective behind the event said Ar Swopnadutta Mohanty the Chairperson of the IIA Odisha Chapter.

The IIA Odisha Chapter felicitated the representatives from OSDMA for their contribution in handling and managing disasters and creating resilient communities.

The celebration also included a thanks giving party where architect volunteers and industry partners were honoured and felicitated for their past contributions to the fraternity.

The event was attended by many dignified architect professionals , designers, faculties of schools of architecture , OSDMA officials , industry partners of the state.