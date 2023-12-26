National

Workers hospitalised due to inhaling toxic gas at pharmaceutical factory

Four workers at a pharmaceutical factory in #Vadodara were hospitalised after inhaling leaked toxic gas. The local police were quick to respond to the situation. The incident unfolded at a factory in Nandesari GIDC area, where many workers were present. The toxic gas leak was determined to have originated from a damaged pipeline unhinged from a joint. As a result, four workers were exposed to hazardous gas, leading to feelings of uneasiness. The affected workers were immediately transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable.Local authorities are trying to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the leak.

