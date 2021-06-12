Wipro appoints Anup Purohit as Chief Information Officer

Bangalore: Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced the appointment of Anup Purohit as Chief Information Officer.

Anup brings with him over 25 years of experience across Banking and Financial Services, centered around Innovation in Digital Banking, Financial Management, Business Solutions & Service Delivery, Portfolio & Program Management, Risk & Controls and Information Security.

In his most recent role as the CIO of Yes Bank, Anup was in charge of spearheading Business Technology Transformation and Digital Innovation strategy with a relentless focus on bringing future technology into the bank’s current technology stack.

Prior to that, Anup was associated with financial institutions such as RBL, Barclays and JPMC in leadership roles, where he was responsible for building agile, robust, scalable and resilient technology platforms and processes, IT Infrastructure Solutions and Service Delivery.

In his new role, as Chief Information Officer, Anup will report to Sanjeev Singh, Chief Operations Officer.

“As enterprises reposition themselves and aggressively move towards digital technologies, the role of the CIO in driving transformation has become more significant and complex. I am pleased to welcome Anup and am confident his industry experience will add immense value to the team,” said Sanjeev Singh, Chief Operations Officer, Wipro Limited.

“I am excited with the opportunity of joining Wipro and playing a role in the transformation journey. I look forward to draw from my prior experience and knowledge, and endeavor to guide businesses as they move forward in the new digital world,” said Anup Purohit.