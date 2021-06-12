Madhya Pradesh launches temporary Covid Hospital at Bina and Budhni

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the newly constructed 200 oxygen bedded temporary Covid hospital near BORL at Bina in Sagar district on Saturday. Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan will also be present on the occasion. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan will also inaugurate oxygen-equipped 300 bedded Covid Care Center at Budhni in Sehore district on Saturday itself. These hospitals will be an important part of the preparations being made to face the third possible wave of Corona.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan informed that the state government has prepared an effective action plan to face the third wave of Corona, according to which all arrangements are being ensured in advance. In this sequence, the health infrastructure of the state is being strengthened and temporary hospitals are being built especially in places where oxygen is available. With this place located in remote rural areas, the people of the area will not even have to go to cities for treatment.



Temporary hospital in Bina to be fully equipped with oxygen



Construction work of 1 block of 200 beds has been almost completed in this ambitious scheme for the prevention and control of Corona infection, as per the intention of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan. The work of toilets, water supply, electric supply, oxygen supply, approach road including road construction has been completed. Pipelines have been laid for water supply. To keep the hospital dome air conditioned, coolers etc. have been installed. Instruments have been installed at points near the pipeline beds to transport oxygen from BORL’s oxygen plant to the patients in the hospital dome. Nursing staff block, fever clinic, help desk etc. have also been set up in the centre. Special care has also been taken of flooring so that there is no difficulty in transporting the patients by stretchers and wheel chairs etc.



Hospital-like facilities to be provided in Budhni’s Covid Care Center



The temporary Covid Care Center set up in Budhni will have hospital-like facilities. This is a 300-bedded Covid Care hospital equipped with oxygenated beds. The centre will start with 100 beds as of now. Soon additional 200 beds will be increased. Keeping in mind the possible third wave of Corona, all necessary arrangements have been made in making this center. There will be a separate 50-bed ward for children in this center, the construction of which is going on at a brisk pace.



This Covid Care hospital is divided into two parts, in which there are 144 beds each in A block and B block. Apart from this, there will be a separate OPD ward of 12 beds. Special care has been taken to provide better facilities to Covid patients here. The 12 bedded OPD will be convenient for the patients coming for health check-up. Separate booths have been set up for the convenience of patients and family members and for the smooth operation of the hospital. There will be separate rooms for administration, nurses, doctors, store etc,. There will be arrangements of help desk, security, police, CCTV, central AC system, fire suppression, electrical system etc.

