Wellness Day observed at Tata Steel Kalinganagar

Kalinganagar, March 10, 2024,: With an objective to promote healthy lifestyle and wellness among employees and their family members, Tata Steel Kalinganagar (TSK) observed ‘Wellness Day’ at Plot 2, Kalinganagar.

Ajit Kar, Chief, Electrical Maintenance, TSK and Ravindra Jamuda, President, Tata Steel Kalinganagar Workers’ Union graced the occasion as Chief Guest and Guest of Honour respectively in the presence of other senior officials of TSK and Union officials.

Around 200 people including employees and their family members participated in the celebrations. During the celebration, a series of activities were organised including a run, yoga session, informative talk on nutrition, and much more.

The celebration concluded with a felicitation ceremony in which winners of various competitions organised earlier in the week were felicitated by the dignitaries.

The event aimed at fostering healthy habits and raising awareness about the importance of maintaining a balanced and healthy lifestyle was organised by Wellness Committee of Tata Steel Kalinganagar which regularly organises various events and activities for employees and their family members.