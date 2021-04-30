“We have controlled the pace of Corona, but the fight is still on”: Madhya Pradesh CM

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that we have controlled the pace of Corona in the state, the state has witnessed more recoveries compared to new Corona patients in the last few days. The active cases that had crssed 94 thousand have now come down to 90 thousand 796. But the fight still continues. It is necessary to break the chain of infection. All districts should take effective action to break it.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Corona curfew must be strictly implemented in districts where positivity rate is high. In case of cold and cough, patient must be tested but instead of waiting for the report of the test, the patient must be isolated and medicine should be started by giving medical kit immediately.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was interacting with members of Crisis Management Groups of 18 districts of the state through video conferencing from his residence on Friday. Ministers in charge, officers in charge and Crisis Management Group members from Jabalpur, Rewa, Narsinghpur, Singrauli, Sidhi, Panna, Satna, Sagar, Shahdol, Katni, Chhatarpur, Seoni, Shahdol, Katni, Chhatarpur, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Umaria, Dindori, Chhindwara and Damoh districts joined the conference.



Ensure better operation of CCC



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that Covid-19 centers should be operated properly in all districts. All those patients who do not have a place for home isolation in their homes should be kept in Covid Care Centers. All arrangements of medical kit, breakfast, food etc. are available here. Seoni district suggested that Covid Care Centers should be built near Health Centres.



Strictly prevent infection in villages



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Corona infection should be strictly prevented in villages. Janata curfew should be strictly enforced. Gram panchayats should work actively in this direction.



Give medical kits to everyone in home isolation



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that all the patients living in home isolation should be provided with medical kits. Talk to them daily and monitoring should be done.



Increase beds in Sidhi



In review of Sidhi district found a positivity rate of 31.87% there. Expressing concern over this, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed to strictly implement the Corona Curfew. The officer in charge should immediately go there and see the arrangements.



Panna has performed well



A review of Panna district found that good work has been done in relation to corona control. Earlier the positivity rate of the district had reached 50%, which has now come down to 22%. Panna collector is working day and night despite the family being infected. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan appreciated the work.



92 thousand Remdesivir from the Government of India



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan informed that Madhya Pradesh has received the quota of 92 thousand Remdesivir injections from the Government of India for the period up to April 30. Further, these injections will continue to be available as per the requirement.



Weddings have to be postponed to prevent infection



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the corona infection spreads rapidly during matrimonial events. People should be advised to postpone weddings to curb corona infection.



Conduct door-to-door survey and give medical kits



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that door-to-door health survey of the people should be conducted in rural areas and medical kits should be distributed to them. Medicines should also be given to them for common diseases.



Congratulations to Chhindwara team



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan congratulated the entire team for effective control of Covid in Chhindwara district. The positivity rate here is 5%. The recovery rate is 91%. Oxygen is surplus, 27 ICU beds and 197 oxygen beds are empty. There are 1463 Micro Containment Zones in the district. CCCs have also been created at the block level.

