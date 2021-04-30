Madhya Pradesh stands at 14th place as regards Corona infection

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the rate of corona infection in the state is continuously decreasing. The state stands at 14th place in the country in terms of corona infection. The number of active cases of corona in the state has come down to 90 thousand 796. Recovery is steadily increasing compared to new cases.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was taking a core group meeting through video conferencing from his residence today. Ministers and officials of core groups from various districts participated in the meeting through video conferencing.



13 thousand 585 patients cured in a day



The recovery rate of corona patients in the state is continuously improving. In the last 24 hours, 13 thousand 584 corona patients became healthy, while 12400 new patients have been found. The state’s recovery rate has been 83 percent.



Decline in positivity rate as well



There is also a decline in the positive rate of corona in the state. The average positivity rate of the state has declined to 21.1% and the average positivity rate of 7 days is 22.4%. The country’s seven-day average positivity rate is 21%.



Maximum new cases in Indore



District-wise review found that the maximum 1811 new Corona cases were reported from Indore district. There have been 1713 new corona cases in Bhopal, 980 in Gwalior, 771 in Jabalpur, 345 in Rewa, 322 in Ujjain, 280 in Ratlam, 257 in Sagar, 256 in Shahdol and 249 in Dhar.



Enough oxygen available



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the state is now getting adequate amount of oxygen. On 29 April, the state received 556.2 MT of oxygen, while the state consumed 467 MT of oxygen.



If you don’t have space at home, go to Covid Care Centre



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that patients, who do not have a space for home isolation at their home, should go to Covid Care Centre. Covid care centres are operated in all the districts of the state, with a total of 3889 beds and 650 oxygen beds.



57 thousand 741 beds in state



There are a total of 57741 beds in government and private hospitals for the treatment of Corona in the state, out of which 40 thousand beds are filled at present. 71% of total patients are in home isolation and 29% are in hospitals.



Grant and assistance on installation of new oxygen units



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan informed that the government will provide subsidy and assistance for setting up new oxygen units in the private sector. Hence, investors should set up oxygen units in Madhya Pradesh.

