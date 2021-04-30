Madhya Pradesh CM urges coopration in breaking the chain of infection

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the fight against Corona can be fought only by staying inside the house. He appealed to urban street vendors to cooperate in breaking the chain of Corona infection. Giving information about depositing an amount of Rs one thousand in the accounts of urban street vendors, he urged them to take special care not to throng the banks to withdraw the amount. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing urban unorganized workers after transferring Rs 61 crore into the accounts of more than 6 lakh 10 thousand such workers in the state through Direct Benefit Transfer from the CM’s residence.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that breaking the chain of Corona transition is the successful way to control it. With the cooperation of the public through Janata Curfew, the results of control over the state of infection in the state have started showing. The state ranking in number of active cases in the country has reduced to 13th from 7th, the growth rate of positive cases which had crossed 25 percent has come down to 21 percent. The number of positive cases is decreasing and the number of recoveries is increasing. Compared to a total of 12 thousand 400 new positive cases, 13 thousand 584 people have recovered. He informed that the government is continuously working for the availability of beds, medicines, equipments, injections etc. in hospitals. Efforts are being made at a war footing to produce oxygen at the local level, along with arrangements being made for supply of oxygen by airplanes and trains. To make the treatment system more effective, it is necessary to break the chain of infection. This is possible only with everyone’s cooperation. Therefore, the public should strictly follow curfew. People should cooperaste in breaking the Corona transition chain by staying indoors. He said that Corona is an enemy of humanity. To stop it, we will have to stop meeting people, organizing ceremonies, weddings and crowding.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that if the spread of infection continues to spread rapidly, then all arrangements may crash. Therefore it is important to strictly follow the infection control guide line. The government is fully supporting the curfew to remove the difficulties faced by the poor. He told the street vendors that along with Rs one thousand being deposited in their accounts, free food grain is also being distributed. Each person will get 5 kg ​​foodgrain from the state government and 5 kg from the central government in the months of May and June. He assured the street vendors that just they were being assisted during curfew, the government would continue to extend support in running their enterprises after infection control. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that everyone should remain healthy, everyone’s families should remain healthy. For this, everyone has to be committed and work unitedly. He said that the infection rapidly penetrates into the lungs.



Hence, immediate treatment is essential. The sooner the infection is reported it becomes easier to to treat it fast. Therefore, it is important to get tests as soon one notices symptoms of cold, cough and fever and starts taking medicines immediately. He said that hiding the infection can be fatal. Therefore, anyone showing signs of infection in villages, wards, localities and settlements, should be immediately examined. In the early stages, one can be easily treated at home or under the care of a doctor in a Covid Care Center.

Related