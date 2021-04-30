No change in registry guidelines till June 30 Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that a new guideline is issued for the purchase and sale of property in the state from April 1 every year. But in view of the corona transition, it has been kept undone till June 30, without any change in the guideline for the financial year 2021-22.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said in his message issued to the public that no increase has been made in the registration rate of the property in view of the convenience of common citizens. According to the guideline, exemption of 2 percent in the registration fee in the name of women will also continue. The normal registration rate is 3 percent while for women applicants this rate is kept at 1 percent.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it is our endeavor that the office of Deputy Registrar should be opened in a phased manner, so that the general public can also register and the economy is not affected.

