Bhubaneswar: Voting begins in 6 Lok Sabha and 42 Assembly constituencies in Odisha. EVM glitches reported from several polling booths soon after polling began in Odisha. Glitches in EVM also reported from booth no 131 & 225 in Keonjhar Sadar; booth no 206 & 207 in Champua and booth no 57 & 58 at Athamallik in Angul .