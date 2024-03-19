Volvo Car India Commences booking of its newly launched variant of XC40 Recharge

Online bookings commence from March 19th 2024

Kolkata : Volvo Car India today announced commencement of bookings for its recently launched new variant of XC40 Recharge. Starting from 19th March, 2024, bookings for the XC40 Recharge will be exclusively online and can be done on the Volvo Car India Website with a booking amount of one Lakh. This is the third EV model from Volvo in India to be assembled at the Company’s plant at Hosakote in Bengaluru, Karnataka and offered exclusively online.

Setting new benchmarks in performance and range, the XC40 Recharge Single Motor Variant offers a remarkable driving experience. With a range of 475 kilometers as per WLTP standards and 592 kilometers under ICAT testing conditions on a single charge, this EV empowers drivers to explore with confidence. Boasting a power output of 238hp and a torque of 420Nm, the XC40 Recharge comes with an 8-year battery warranty and includes a wall box charger as a standard fitment.

The XC40 Recharge Single Motor Variant represents a significant milestone in Volvo’s commitment to sustainable mobility. With its advanced electric drivetrain and innovative features, this model offers an unparalleled driving experience while contributing to a sustainable environment.

About XC40 Recharge Single Motor Electric:

– Power: 238 hp

– Torque: 420 Nm

– Battery : 69 kWh

– Battery Type: Li-Ion

– Acceleration: 0-100 kms – 7.3 s

– Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000 km

– Top speed: 180 km/h

– WLTP Range: 475 kms

– ICAT Range : 592 kms

– Battery weight: 500 kg

– Front storage (Frunk): 31 ltrs

– Rear storage (boot space): 419 ltrs

– Ground Clearance (kerb weight + 1 person): 175mm

– One Pedal Drive option

– Leather-free interiors

– Unique battery safety cage

– Neatly packaged sensors for the Advanced Driver Assist Systems sensor platform

– LED Headlight Mid

– Digital Services with 5 years subscription

– Google Built-in (Google Assistant, Google Play, Google Maps)

– Volvo Cars App (Car Lock/Unlock, Preconditioning, Battery Charging Status)

– High Performing Sound System (250W, 8 speakers)

– Volvo On Call

– Advanced Air Purifier System with PM 2.5 sensor

– Reversing Camera

– Blind Spot Information System with Cross traffic alert

– Adaptive Cruise Control

– Pilot Assist

– Lane Keeping Aid

– Collision Mitigation Support (front & rear)

– Parking Assistance Sensors (front & rear)

– 7 airbags

– Wireless Charging for smartphone