IMD Issues Orange Warning for Thunderstorm, Lightning, and Hail in Several Odisha Districts

Several parts of Odisha experienced light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorm activities in the past 24 hours, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an ‘orange warning’ for thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph, and hail in some regions over the next 24 hours. An anti-cyclonic circulation over the Westcentral and Northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast is influencing the weather, resulting in scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha from March 19 to 21, with the possibility of hailstorms and squalls on March 19.

The forecast for Day 1 indicates an orange warning for specific districts, with heavy rainfall expected in certain areas. On Day 2, the orange warning persists for thunderstorms and gusty winds in various districts, accompanied by heavy rainfall in others. Additionally, a yellow warning has been issued for thunderstorms in select districts. People are advised to stay updated on weather conditions and take necessary precautions.