Vistara Strengthens Connectivity To France; Inaugurates Non-Stop Flights Between Mumbai And Paris

Mumbai : Vistara, India’s finest full-service carrier and a joint venture of the Tata group and Singapore Airlines, inaugurated non-stop, 5x weekly flights between Mumbai and Paris. The inaugural flight, operated on Vistara’s 787-9 Dreamliner, commenced from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, at 13:50 Hours (IST) on 28 March 2024 and arrived at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport at 18:55 Hours (CET). With the addition of this new route, Vistara now connects Paris to two Indian airports – Delhi and Mumbai. This is also Vistara’s sixth long-haul direct route between India and Europe.

Mr. Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “We are delighted to commence direct connectivity between Mumbai and Paris. This new route, in addition to our non-stop flights connecting Delhi and Paris, reflects the increasing preference of our customers to fly Vistara for seamless travel between India and France. This strategic expansion also enables us to aid the growing traffic between the two countries given the burgeoning cooperation across sectors including trade, investment, science, technology, and academia. We are confident that customers will appreciate the choice of flying India’s best airline on this additional route, that further solidifies our presence in Europe.”

Schedule of flights to/from Paris effective 28 March 2024

Sector Flight No. Days of Operation Departure Arrival Mumbai – Paris UK 023 Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays 13:20 hrs 19:30 hrs Paris – Mumbai UK 024 Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays 21:30 hrs 09:50 hrs (+1) * All timings shown are in respective local time zones; timings for flights on 28th and 30th March 2024 may differ slightly ** (+1) indicates next-day arrival *** Subject to regulatory approvals

Vistara accepts all eligible customers meeting visa/entry requirements in both countries, as specified by the respective government bodies. Vistara strongly encourages its customers to fully understand these guidelines before making their bookings.

Vistara is India’s highest-rated airline on Skytrax and TripAdvisor, and it has been the winner of several ‘Best Airline’ awards, besides being lauded for world-class cabin cleanliness and upholding high safety standards. The only Indian carrier to feature amongst World’s Top 20 Airlines, Vistara has been named ‘16th Best Airline’ globally while also being recognised as the ‘Best Airline in India and South Asia’ for the third time in a row, ‘Best Airline Staff in India and South Asia’ for the fifth consecutive year, ‘Best Cabin Crew in India and South Asia’ for the third time in a row and ‘Best Business Class Airline in India and South Asia’ for the second time in a row at the coveted World Airline Awards 2023 by Skytrax. Vistara has also been recognised with World’s 4th Youngest Aircraft Fleet and Asia’s 2nd Youngest Aircraft Fleet awards in 2024 by ch-aviation.